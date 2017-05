MOSCOW Internationally-brokered peace talks on the Syria crisis between the government and the opposition could begin on Jan. 27-28, the Interfax news agency reported Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov as saying on Friday.

The delayed start date for the talks, due to begin on Jan. 25, was due to uncertainty about the composition of the Syrian opposition delegation, Gatilov was reported as saying.

