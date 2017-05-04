ASTANA May 4 U.N. Special Envoy for Syria
Staffan de Mistura hailed on Thursday a plan for creating safe
zones in Syria as a step in the right direction towards a real
cessation of hostilities.
After a new round of Syria peace talks held in the Kazakh
capital Astana, Russia, Turkey and Iran signed on Thursday a
memorandum on creating safe zones in Syria. But the delegation
of the armed Syrian opposition walked out and shouted angrily.
"Today in Astana I think we have been able to witness an
important promising positive step in the right direction in the
process of de-escalation of the conflict," de Mistura told
reporters.
Russia's lead negotiator on Syria Alexander Lavrentyev said
that Moscow was ready to work more closely with the United
States and Saudi Arabia on Syria.
"Unfortunately, the Americans are still ignoring our
attempts to establish closer military cooperation but we will
keep trying," he said. He also said that Moscow was ready to
send its observers to Syria's free zones.
(Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
editing by Vladimir Soldatkin)