(Adds context)
WASHINGTON, April 6 U.S. Secretary of State Rex
Tillerson spoke by phone with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei
Lavrov on Wednesday about a poison gas attack in Syria that the
United States has blamed on the Russia-backed Syrian government,
a senior State Department official said on Thursday.
The discussion came days before Tillerson goes to Moscow for
talks with Russian officials expected to focus on the Syrian
civil war and Russia's backing of Syrian President Bashar
al-Assad.
"We sought the Russian analysis or readout of what they
thought had happened" in the poison gas attack, the official
said on condition of anonymity.
The attack killed at least 70 people, many of them children,
but Moscow has blamed the deaths on gas leaking from a rebel
chemical weapons depot after it was hit by Syrian government air
strikes.
But Tillerson said at a brief news conference in Florida
that there is no doubt Syria's government is responsible for the
attack.
Tillerson will meet with Lavrov in Moscow next week, and
could meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin if he is
invited to do so, the official said.
(Reporting by Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by Alistair Bell)