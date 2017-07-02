FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 hours ago
Damascus car bomb killed 20 - Syrian Foreign Ministry
#GST
#Westinghouse
#Monsoon
#Wimbledon
#Bollywood
#Modi
#TopNews
Sections
Featured
Indian manufacturing growth cools in June on weak demand
Economy
Indian manufacturing growth cools in June on weak demand
Biopic on gangster Arun Gawli not a ‘clean-up job,’ says director
Bollywood
Biopic on gangster Arun Gawli not a ‘clean-up job,’ says director
"Suicide Squad" brave bullets to rescue civilians in Marawi
ASIA
"Suicide Squad" brave bullets to rescue civilians in Marawi
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 2, 2017 / 5:57 PM / 20 hours ago

Damascus car bomb killed 20 - Syrian Foreign Ministry

1 Min Read

An army soldier secures the area of a blast site in the Baytara traffic circle near the Old City of Damascus, Syria July 2, 2017.Omar Sanadiki

BEIRUT (Reuters) - A car bomb in Damascus killed 20 people on Sunday and wounded dozens more, the Syrian Foreign Ministry said in a letter to the U.N. secretary general and the chair of the U.N. Security Council, the state news agency SANA reported.

The car bomb went off in the Bab Touma district of the capital. Syrian officials said it was one of three car bombs militants had meant to set off in crowded parts of the city on Sunday. Security forces pursued and destroyed the other two.

Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Kevin Liffey

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.