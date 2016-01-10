BEIRUT The death toll in an air strike on a rebel-held Syrian town on Saturday climbed to 57, and the target was a court house operated by the al Qaeda-linked Nusra Front, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported.

The Observatory identified as Russian the jets that carried out the air strike on Murat al-Numan. The dead included 23 members of the Nusra Front, three women and at least one child.

Russia has been mounting air strikes in Syria in support of President Bashar al-Assad since September.

