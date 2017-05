BEIRUT The number of dead in Syria's five-year-long war is estimated at more than 370,000, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group said on Tuesday, raising its toll for documented deaths to more than 270,000.

The Observatory said it could not document all deaths for reasons including secrecy over casualties on the part of the warring sides, and difficulties in reaching some areas.

(Writing by Tom Perry; editing by John Stonestreet)