BEIRUT The death toll at a hospital hit by air strikes in the northern Syrian city of Aleppo rose to at least 50 people, including six medics, the French charity Medecins sans Frontieres said on Friday.

The al-Quds hospital, in a rebel-held part of the divided city, was struck overnight Wednesday-Thursday in an attack that was widely condemned abroad.

