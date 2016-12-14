WASHINGTON Dec 14 The head of U.S. forces
fighting Islamic State said on Wednesday that weapons seized by
the group when they captured the Syrian city of Palmyra posed a
danger to U.S.-led coalition in the region, but he said that
threat could be managed.
Army Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend told a Pentagon
video briefing that the weapons seized by Islamic State when it
captured Palmyra recently included armored vehicles and air
defense equipment.
"I'm not really exactly sure ... what they've seized there.
We believe it includes some armored vehicles and various guns
and other heavy weapons, possibly some air defense equipment,"
Townsend said. "Basically anything they seized poses a threat to
the coalition but we can manage those threats and we will."
He indicated U.S. forces would strike the weapons as the
opportunity presented itself. He also said fighting between
Russian-backed Syrian government forces and Syrian rebels in
Aleppo was unlikely to significantly affect the U.S.-backed
effort to take the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa, Syria.
(Reporting by Phil Stewart; Writing by David Alexander; Editing
by Eric Walsh)