ADB agrees to lend $500 mln to Azeri gas project
BAKU, May 7 The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has agreed to provide a $500 million loan to Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz 2 project, the Azeri finance ministry said on Sunday.
BEIRUT Dec 29 Syrian rebels shelled two Shi'ite villages in the northwest of the country on Tuesday, killing at least one person, residents said, a day after pro-government fighters and civilians left the area for Turkey under a local ceasefire agreement.
Under the U.N.-backed agreement, rebel fighters holed up in the town of Zabadani near the Lebanese border were simultaneously allowed safe passage to Beirut on Monday.
The ceasefire has been violated several times by both sides, but largely appears to be holding. Monday's evacuations took place even after previous violations. (Reporting by John Davison, editing by Larry King)
BAGHDAD, May 7 Iraq's daily oil exports averaged 3.252 million barrels per day (bpd) in April, down slightly from 3.259 million bpd the previous month, oil ministry spokesman said.