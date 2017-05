DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Ten Islamic State militants were killed in northern Syria by coalition air strikes and cross-border artillery fire from Turkey, military sources said on Wednesday.

A total of seventeen targets, including mortar positions, were hit in the operation, which was carried out on militants thought to have been preparing for an attack on Turkey, the sources said.

(Reporting by Seyhmus Cakan; Writing by Humeyra Pamuk; Editing by David Dolan)