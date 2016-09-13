CILVEGOZU, Turkey Around 20 trucks carrying aid crossed into northern Syria on Tuesday from the Turkish border town of Cilvegozu, as a ceasefire across Syria largely held for a second day, a Reuters witness said.

Turkey had said it aimed, with the United Nations, to send trucks of food, children's clothes and toys to the northern Syrian city of Aleppo after the truce, which was brokered by the United States and Russia, took effect late on Monday.

