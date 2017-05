ISTANBUL Turkey's military fired on Islamic State targets in northern Syria on Thursday in retaliation for a cross-border artillery attack that hit a Turkish border town and wounded three people, NTV news channel said.

Artillery from Islamic State-controlled Syrian territory landed by a school and hit a house in the town centre of Kilis, close to the Syrian border, security sources said.

