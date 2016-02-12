ISTANBUL As many as 40,000 refugees have settled in camps at the Turkish border inside Syria in the latest wave of migration, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Yalcin Akdogan said on Friday, adding it was important to create a civilian settlement area there.

Speaking to reporters on a visit to the Oncupinar refugee camp at the border, Akdogan said a diplomatic initiative was necessary with Russia and Syria to prevent new waves of migration, which would also impact on Europe.

His comments were broadcast live on television.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)