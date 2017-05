ISTANBUL One person was killed and 10 more wounded when another rocket hit the Turkish town of Kilis near the Syrian border on Sunday, Hurriyet Daily News said on is website.

Earlier on Sunday two rockets hit houses not far from the town centre, wounding 16 people. Kilis, across the border from an Islamic State-controlled area of Syria, has been repeatedly hit by rocket fire in recent weeks.

