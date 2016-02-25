ISTANBUL Feb 25 The Syrian ceasefire plan will
not be binding if Turkey's security is threatened, Turkish Prime
Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Thursday, adding Ankara would
take "necessary measures" against the Syrian Kurdish YPG and
Islamic State if needed.
"The ceasefire is not binding for us when there is a
situation that threatens Turkey's security, we will take
necessary measures against both the YPG and Daesh when we feel
the need to," Davutoglu said in comments broadcast live on CNN
Turk. Daesh is an Arabic acronym for Islamic State.
"Ankara is the only place that decides actions regarding
Turkey's security," he said.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk in Istanbul and Ece Toksabay in
Ankara; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)