ISTANBUL Nov 25 Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu on Wednesday sent Russia a stern warning over its operations in Syria, saying attacks on Turkmens could not be carried out under the pretext of fighting Islamic State.

Davutoglu, speaking at a meeting of his ruling AK Party a day after Turkey downed a Russian jet near the Syrian border, said Ankara was keeping communication channels open with Moscow.

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)