Turkish army tanks are stationed on a hill in the Syrian border town of Jarablus as they are pictured from the Turkish town of Karkamis, in the southeastern Gaziantep province, Turkey, August 24, 2016. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

ANKARA Turkish-backed Syrian rebels have taken the Syrian town of Jarablus back from Islamic State, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, after an operation involving Turkish tanks and special forces backed by U.S. and Turkish jets.

Speaking after meeting U.S. Vice President Joe Biden, Erdogan also said that a terrorist organisation fighting another terrorist organisation did not make it innocent, and that both Islamic State and the Syrian Kurdish YPG, which enjoys U.S. backing in Syria, were terrorist groups.

