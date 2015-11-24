ISTANBUL Nov 24 President Tayyip Erdogan on
Tuesday defended Turkey's right to protect its borders after
Turkish fighter jets shot down a warplane near the Syrian
border, an incident he said Turkey had made every effort to
avoid.
"Despite being warned 10 times in five minutes because it
was coming towards our border, it insisted on continuing its
violation. This plane was downed in an intervention by our
F-16s," Erdogan said in a speech in Ankara, adding the actions
were fully in line with Turkey's rules of engagement.
"The reason why worse incidents have not taken place in the
past regarding Syria is the cool-headedness of Turkey. Nobody
should doubt that we made our best efforts to avoid this latest
incident. But everyone should respect the right of Turkey to
defend its borders," he said.
Erdogan also said that Turkey, together with its allies,
would soon realise a "humanitarian safe zone" between Syria's
Jarablus and the Mediterranean coast.
(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk and Ece Toksabay; Writing by David
Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)