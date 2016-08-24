ANKARA Aug 24 Countries that support terror
groups are doing the equivalent of holding on to live grenades
with the pins pulled, President Tayyip Erdogan said on
Wednesday, in an apparent reference to the United States'
support of Syrian Kurdish fighters.
Turkey, a member of the U.S.-backed coalition against
Islamic State disagrees with its NATO ally's support for Syrian
Kurdish rebels in the fight against Islamic State.
Turkey considers the Syrian Kurdish YPG as an extension of
the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), considered a terror
organisation by the United States, Ankara and the European
Union.
(Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by David Dolan;
Editing by Daren Butler)