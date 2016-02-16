China, ASEAN agree on framework for South China Sea code of conduct
BEIJING China and Southeast Asian countries agreed on Thursday to a framework for a long-mooted code of conduct for the disputed South China Sea, China's Foreign Ministry said.
ISTANBUL Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke with his French counterpart and expressed Ankara's dissatisfaction with French foreign ministry comments regarding Turkish operations against Kurdish militia targets in Syria, diplomatic sources said.
The French Foreign Ministry called in a statement on Sunday for Turkey to halt bombardments of Kurdish zones in Syria after the Turkish army shelled Kurdish YPG militia targets. Cavusoglu subsequently requested a call with French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault and spoke with him on Monday, the sources said.
AMSTERDAM The World Court on Thursday ordered Pakistan not to execute Indian citizen Kulbhushan Sudir Jadhav, convicted of spying, until it has had time to hear an argument from India that Pakistan violated an international treaty guaranteeing diplomatic help to foreigners accused of capital crimes.