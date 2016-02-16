Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu waves as he arrives for a meeting in Rome, Italy, December 13, 2015. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/Files

ISTANBUL Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke with his French counterpart and expressed Ankara's dissatisfaction with French foreign ministry comments regarding Turkish operations against Kurdish militia targets in Syria, diplomatic sources said.

The French Foreign Ministry called in a statement on Sunday for Turkey to halt bombardments of Kurdish zones in Syria after the Turkish army shelled Kurdish YPG militia targets. Cavusoglu subsequently requested a call with French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault and spoke with him on Monday, the sources said.

