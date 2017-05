ANKARA Nov 24 Russian military helicopters were searching for the pilots from a warplane downed near the Syrian border on Tuesday, Turkey's Dogan news agency reported.

Turkish fighter jets shot down the Russian-made jet near the Syrian border after repeatedly warning it over air space violations, Turkish officials said, but Moscow said it could prove the jet had not left Syrian air space.

(Reporting by Ece Toksabay; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Nick Tattersall)