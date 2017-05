ISTANBUL Two Turkish soldiers were killed and one was seriously wounded in a vehicle-borne bomb attack near the Islamic State controlled town of al-Bab in northern Syria, broadcaster CNN Turk reported on Wednesday.

The attack occurred as Syrian rebels, backed by Turkish troops, aircraft and artillery, besieged al-Bab as part of the three-month-old Euphrates Shield operation to push Islamic State and Kurdish militia forces away from Turkey's border region.

