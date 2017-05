ANKARA Turkey is conducting intense talks with Russia for a ceasefire in Syria's Aleppo and to allow humanitarian aid into the war-ravaged city, President Tayyip Erdogan's spokesman said on Thursday.

Ibrahim Kalin also told a news conference in Ankara that Syrian government forces were carrying out crimes against humanity and war crimes in the city.

(Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Humeyra Pamuk; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Daren Butler)