ANKARA Turkey attempted to convince the world to set up a safe zone inside Syria to stem the flow of refugees from the war-torn country, but nobody heard its voice, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Friday.

He was speaking at a meeting of G20 finance chiefs in Ankara, days after images of a drowned Syrian toddler washed up on a Turkish beach sparked renewed debate on how to tackle the migrant crisis.

