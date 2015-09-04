Hamas elects Haniyeh as new political chief - spokesman
GAZA The Palestinian movement Hamas elected Ismail Haniyeh to lead its political office on Saturday, Hamas spokesman Fawzi Barhoum told Reuters in Gaza.
ANKARA Turkey attempted to convince the world to set up a safe zone inside Syria to stem the flow of refugees from the war-torn country, but nobody heard its voice, Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Friday.
He was speaking at a meeting of G20 finance chiefs in Ankara, days after images of a drowned Syrian toddler washed up on a Turkish beach sparked renewed debate on how to tackle the migrant crisis.
HULAYLA, Iraq Iraqi forces pushed further into Mosul from the north on the second day of a new push to speed up the nearly seven-month attempt to dislodge Islamic State, commanders said on Friday.