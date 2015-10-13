ANKARA Syria-based missile air defence systems harassed Turkish warplanes on Monday, Turkey's military said in a statement on Tuesday, adding that its units gave the "necessary response", without giving further details.

Such incidents have become almost daily occurences close to Turkey's 900 km (559 miles) Syria border, ratcheting up tensions and alarming NATO, of which Turkey is a member.

