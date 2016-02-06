Internally displaced Syrians wait near the Bab al-Salam crossing, opposite the Turkey's Kilis province, on the outskirts of the northern border town of Azaz, Syria February 6, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

AMSTERDAM Turkey's border with Syria remains open and up to 55,000 people are fleeing towards the frontier, Turkey's foreign minister said on Saturday.

"We are still keeping this open border policy for people fleeing (Syria)," Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters as he left a meeting with EU foreign ministers in Amsterdam.

"We have received already 5,000 of them, another 50,000 to 55,000 are on their way and we cannot leave them there alone because (Russian) air strikes are ongoing ... They are attacking the schools, hospitals and civilians," Cavusoglu said.

