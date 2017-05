ISTANBUL Turkish Defence Minister Ismet Yilmaz denied a report that some Turkish soldiers had entered Syria at the weekend and said Ankara was not considering sending troops into the neighbouring country, state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Monday.

Asked about the claim in a Syrian foreign ministry letter to the U.N. Security Council, Yilmaz told a Turkish parliamentary commission "it is not true". "There is no thought of Turkish soldiers entering Syria."

