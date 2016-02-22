ANKARA A military ground operation in Syria by Turkey and Saudi Arabia is not on the agenda and any such move would need to involve all countries in the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Monday.

Russian air strikes were the biggest obstacle to achieving a ceasefire in Syria, Cavusoglu told a news conference in Ankara. He said the Syrian opposition, which said on Saturday it had agreed to the "possibility" of a temporary truce, would meet in Riyadh on Tuesday.

