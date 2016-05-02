ANKARA One person was killed and some were wounded when two rockets fired from Islamic State-controlled Syria landed near a school and in a street in the Turkish border town of Kilis on Monday, a security source said.

The Turkish military returned fire into Syria, hitting Islamic State targets, the source said.

The southeastern town of Kilis, just across the border from a region of northern Syria controlled by the militant group, has been hit frequently by rocket fire in recent weeks.

It was not immediately clear how many people were wounded and whether any of them were children.

Over the weekend, Kilis was hit by at least five rockets, although no one was killed.

On Sunday, Turkish artillery and drones that took off from southern Turkey simultaneously struck Islamic State targets in Syria, killing 34 militants.

Turkey has repeatedly fired back at Islamic State positions under its rules of engagement but has said it needs greater support from Western allies, citing the difficulty of hitting moving targets with howitzers.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying last week that the United States would deploy a rocket launcher system near the stretch of border that has come under attack. A senior U.S. military official said the matter was under discussion but declined to comment further.

