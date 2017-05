ANKARA Turkey is not contributing to a U.S.-backed operation against Islamic State in Syria that includes Kurdish fighters near the town of Manbij, a Turkish military source said on Wednesday.

The Syrian fighters had advanced against Islamic State militants in the last tract of territory the group holds near the Turkish border on Wednesday, a monitoring group said, opening a major new front with U.S.-led air support.

