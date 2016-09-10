ISTANBUL Turkey welcomes a U.S.-Russian deal on a nationwide truce in Syria and is preparing to provide humanitarian aid to the northern city of Aleppo in conjunction with the United Nations, the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

The U.S. and Russia earlier hailed the deal to put Syria's peace process back on track, including a nationwide truce from sundown on Monday, improved humanitarian aid access and joint military targeting of banned Islamist groups.

Turkey, which launched its first major military incursion into Syria two and half weeks ago, said a cessation of fighting and the provision of aid around Aleppo was particularly key. It said it would support efforts to ensure the truce holds and to turn the deal into a longer-term political solution.

(Reporting by Asli Kandemir; Writing by Nick Tattersall)