DIYARBAKIR, Turkey Two Turkish soldiers were killed by an explosion during the "Euphrates Shield" military operation in northern Syria, security sources said.

The explosion hit an area between Jarablus and al-Rai, the sources said. The soldiers were wounded in the blast and then transported to a hospital in the Turkish city of Gaziantep where they later died, the sources said.

A total of 10 soldiers have been killed during the operation, they added.

(Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)