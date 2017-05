A woman walks with a boy on the rubble of damaged shops and buildings in Manbij, Aleppo Governorate, Syria, August 16, 2016. REUTERS/Rodi Said/File Photo

ANKARA A significant portion of Kurdish YPG militia fighters who were in the northern Syrian town of Manbij are withdrawing to the east of the Euphrates river in a move welcomed by Turkey, Deputy Prime Minister Numan Kurtulmus told reporters on Monday.

Ankara has demanded that the YPG forces move east of the Euphrates, viewing the group as closely linked to Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants fighting in southeast Turkey and deeming both groups terrorist organisations.

(Reporting by Ercan Gurses and Ayla Jean Yackley; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)