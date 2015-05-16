(Adds Turkish prime minister's comments)
ISTANBUL/BEIRUT May 16 Turkey said it shot down
a Syrian helicopter on Saturday that had violated its airspace,
while Syrian state media said it was a remotely controlled
surveillance drone.
NATO member Turkey, an outspoken critic of Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad, has a 900-km (560-mile) border with Syria and
frequently scrambles jets to its frontier worried about
territorial violations.
Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said military jets
fired upon a Syrian helicopter after first mistaking it for
another type of aircraft due to fog.
"There are rules of engagement," Davutoglu was quoted as
saying by NTV news channel's website.
"Our jets responded and later that helicopter crashed within
Syria's borders ... The authority we have given the Turkish
Armed Forces is extremely clear. Whoever violates Turkish
borders, be it by land or by air, will be punished."
Defence Minister Ismet Yilmaz said jets shot at the
helicopter shortly after 2 p.m. (1100 GMT). It crossed over into
Turkish airspace for seven miles, over a period of five minutes,
before it was fired upon, he said, according to the Anadolu News
Agency's website.
But Syrian state TV denied Turkey had taken out its aircraft
and said it was a surveillance drone that was shot down.
A Turkish military official said two F-16 fighters flying
out of Incirlik base in southern Turkey had opened fire on a
target.
Eyewitnesses in Turkey's Hatay province, which borders
Syria, reported seeing an aircraft fired upon by jets and break
apart in the air. News channels said it landed in Syria.
The Turkish military has stepped up security in province at
the border following the incident, security sources said.
Turkey has taken in more than 1.7 million Syrian refugees
and has repeatedly called for Assad's overthrow for his handling
of the uprising against him and subsequent conflict.
Assad has said Turkish support was a key factor in helping
militant Islamist insurgents seize the northwestern Syrian city
of Idlib earlier this year.
Turkey denies that allegation and any suggestion it has
delivered arms to Islamist militants fighting to overthrow
Assad.
