By Tulay Karadeniz and Daren Butler
ANKARA/ISTANBUL, June 30 A top aide of Tayyip
Erdogan rejected accusations the Turkish president was ready to
pitch the country's armed forces into war in Syria and said any
security measures it took would be intended only to secure its
southern frontier.
Turkey's main opposition leader said the "drums of war" were
beating as part of an effort to bolster Erdogan's authority
after the AK Party lost its majority in polls. However, armed
action across the border in Syria, where Kurdish militia and
Islamist militants vie for control, would be disastrous.
Presidential aide Ibrahim Kalin told a news conference
Ankara was in talks with NATO allies over its border security,
but it already had the necessary legal justification for moves
that would preserve its border security. He gave no details.
"It is not sound to interpret measures which we have taken
to secure our border with headlines like 'Turkey is going into a
war...Turkey is throwing itself into the fire'," Kalin said.
Turkish newspapers have carried reports that the government
is considering creating a buffer zone across the border, days
after Erdogan said Turkey would never allow the formation of a
Kurdish state along its southern borders.
Syrian Kurds have made military advances against Islamic
State militants but Ankara is wary of the creation of an
autonomous Kurdish state in Syrian territory fearing that would
further embolden Turkey's own 14 million Kurds.
"Our security measures are entirely aimed at preserving our
border security," Kalin said.
Turkey is one of the United States' key strategic allies on
the frontiers of Syria and Iraq, despite strains in recent
years. America has an air base at Incirlik in southern Turkey
though it is not currently used for strikes against Islamic
State inside Syria.
The AK Party Erdogan led to power 13 years ago lost its
overall majority at June 7 polls and is now seeking a coalition
partner. But the main opposition Republican People's Party
(CHP), one possible partner despite past animosity, would not
back Erdogan's plans for a reformed, powerful presidency.
"Even before a government has been established, the drums of
war are being beaten for vested interests," CHP leader Kemal
Kilicdaroglu wrote on his official Twitter account. "War is not
a child's game nor a vehicle to renew one's image.
"A good politician knows that feeding off chaos and war will
bring disaster instead of success. "This country is not a
plaything for your ambition," he said.
The president on Monday chaired a National Security Council
meeting, which voiced concern about a 'terrorism' threat from
across the border.
Acting Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu echoed the sentiments
in a speech to his party in parliament.
"Turkey cannot remain indifferent to cross-border
developments that could destroy the regional balances.
"We would neither allow Turkey to face a fait accompli nor
would we plunge it into an adventure," he said.
RELUCTANT ARMY
Abdulkadir Selvi, a columnist close to the government, wrote
in the pro-government Yeni Safak newspaper that Turkey was set
to create a buffer zone in Syria 110 km (70 miles) long and 33
km deep in the Jarablus region, currently under control of
Islamic State, also known as ISIL.
"Are we going to war with Syria? No. Are we going to war
with ISIL? No. Are we going into Syria? Yes, probably. So what
will we do? Establish a buffer zone," he said.
Video footage on Tuesday showed ISIL militants in Syria,
metres away from the Turkish frontier, digging trenches and
according to CNN Turk laying mines near the two of Jarablus.
Artillery from within Turkey's borders will aim to secure
control, but the deployment of military units within Syria is
also envisaged, he said.
He said the military was seeking a written directive for
such a deployment and that Davutoglu was getting it prepared.
Turkey kept a limited army contingent in northern Iraq after
the 1991 Gulf War put the area beyond Baghdad's control. But the
generals are widely reported to be reluctant to launch any
widescale operations on Syrian soil.
Ankara-based columnist Murat Yetkin said Chief of Staff
Necdet Ozel had resisted the idea of intervention.
"Ozel is displaying his unwillingness against Syrian
intervention in such an open way that could have required his
removal and prosecution under different circumstances," Yetkin
wrote in his column in Radikal daily.
Stripped of its political influence during Erdogan's years
in power, the army is ill inclined to make any public comment.
Kalin said Ankara was also conducting diplomatic contacts
with its allies.
The U.S. State Department said on Monday there were "serious
logistical challenges" in creating such buffer zones, but that
it had not seen any concrete evidence Turkey was considering
such a move.
