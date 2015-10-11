ISTANBUL Oct 11 Syrian fighter jets and missile
systems harassed Turkish F-16 warplanes near the Turkish-Syrian
border on Saturday, the Turkish military said on Sunday, once
again bringing the conflict to NATO's southeastern flank.
The three jets were among 12 F-16s patrolling the border
when they were interfered with for two minutes by Syria-based
missile systems. They were also harassed for 35 seconds by two
SU-22 and one SU-24 planes, the general staff statement said.
Last weekend, Turkey reported two incursions by Russian
fighter jets into its air space and said a MIG-29 fighter and
Syria-based missile systems also "interfered" with its air force
patrols, in developments described by NATO as "extremely
dangerous" and "unacceptable".
