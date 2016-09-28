* Wall to run length of 900-km border, prevent illegal
crossings
* Project coincides with Turkish-led operation in Syria
* Most of Syrian side controlled by Kurdish forces
By Orhan Coskun and Daren Butler
ANKARA/ISTANBUL, Sept 28 A concrete wall being
built to stop illegal crossings along the length of Turkey's
900-km (560-mile) border with Syria will be finished by the end
of February, an official at a Turkish state institution with
knowledge of the project said on Wednesday.
Ankara has long been under pressure from its NATO allies to
seal off the border with Islamic State-controlled territory in
Syria and is also concerned by the presence of the Syrian
Kurdish YPG militia, which controls most of its Syrian border.
Construction on a border wall to combat smuggling and
illegal migration started as early as 2014 even as Turkey
maintained an open-border policy that has seen nearly 3 million
Syrians seek refuge in the country.
"Construction will be completed within five months," the
official told Reuters, declining to be identified because he was
not authorised to speak to the media. He said winter conditions
would be a challenge to the timetable, however.
Turkey last month launched an operation dubbed "Euphrates
Shield" in alliance with Syrian rebels to drive Islamic State
militants away from the border area and stop the YPG's advance.
Turkey regards the YPG as closely tied to Kurdistan Workers
Party (PKK) militants fighting an insurgency in southeast Turkey
and deems both as terrorist organisations.
The United States, meanwhile, sees the YPG as an ally in its
operations targeting Islamic State -- a source of tensions
between Ankara and Washington.
U.S.-MEXICO BORDER
A 200-km (125-mile) stretch of the wall has already been
completed and state housing developer TOKI will build the rest,
the official said. He likened the project to border walls in
other countries, such as the one between parts of Mexico and the
United States.
The official declined to give an estimate for the cost of
construction. But the mass circulation Hurriyet newspaper said
that including a road for military patrols planned alongside it,
the wall was expected to cost 2 billion lira ($672 million).
Made up of seven-tonne portable blocks topped with razor
wire, the wall will be three metres (10 feet) high and two
metres (6.5 feet) wide. The official said private companies
would be hired once construction tenders were completed.
Hurriyet cited the head of TOKI as saying that 200-250
concrete blocks were currently being produced daily at five work
sites, and that the latest construction work had begun around 20
days ago.
New watchtowers on roads patrolled by armoured vehicles have
already been erected along the border this year as part of
increased security measures.
($1 = 2.9765 liras)
