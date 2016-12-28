MOSCOW Dec 28 The Kremlin said on Wednesday it could not comment on a report by Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency which said Turkey and Russia had agreed on a proposal toward a general ceasefire in Syria.

"I cannot answer that question right now," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call. "I don't have sufficient information."

"We are constantly in touch with our Turkish colleagues to discuss various details about the possible talks that are planned for Astana," he said, referring to potential Syrian peace talks Russia wants to organise in Kazakhstan.

"This is all being done to search for a political resolution for Syria." (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk; Editing by Andrew Osborn)