Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
ANKARA Syrian rebels backed by Turkish forces have taken some towns near northern Syria's Manbij, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday, marking their latest advance against Islamic State militants south of Turkey's border.
Erdogan made the comment in a speech broadcast live on television. The Turkey-backed Free Syrian Army rebels, have been advancing towards Manbij after clearing Islamic State from al-Bab elsewhere in northern Syria last month.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by David Dolan; Editing by Alison Williams)
LONDON London's Heathrow Airport said it expected further delays and cancellations of British Airways flights on Sunday and told passengers not to travel to the airport unless they were rebooked on other flights.