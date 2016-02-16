People gather near what is said to be a hospital damaged by missile attacks in Azaz, Aleppo, Syria, February 15, 2016 in this still image taken from a video on a social media website. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters

ISTANBUL Turkey is asking its coalition partners, including the United States, to take part in a joint ground operation in Syria to try to end the five-year-old civil war, a Turkish official said on Tuesday.

The official said it was now impossible to stop the war without such an operation, but that Ankara would not launch such an offensive on its own.

"Turkey is not going to have a unilateral ground operation. We are asking coalition partners that there should be a ground operation. We are discussing this with allies," the official told reporters at a briefing in Istanbul.

"We want a ground operation. If there is a consensus, Turkey will take part. Without a ground operation, it is impossible to stop this war."

