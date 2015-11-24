(Updates with Putin quotes)
By Andrew Osborn and Olesya Astakhova
MOSCOW/SOCHI, Russia Nov 24 President Vladimir
Putin called Turkey's downing of a Russian fighter jet a stab in
the back administered by "the accomplices of terrorists," saying
the incident would have serious consequences for Moscow's
relations with Ankara.
Speaking in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi on Tuesday
before a meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah, Putin said the
downed plane had been attacked inside Syria when it was 1
kilometre (0.62 miles) from the Turkish border and had come down
4 kilometres (2.49 miles) inside Syria.
That contradicted Turkey's assertion that the aircraft had
been warned multiple times that it was straying into Turkish
airspace before it was shot down.
"Today's loss is linked to a stab in the back delivered to
us by accomplices of terrorists. I cannot qualify what happened
today as anything else," said a visibly furious Putin.
"Our plane was shot down on Syrian territory by an
air-to-air missile from an F-16. It fell on Syrian territory 4
kilometres from the Turkish border. It was flying at 6,000
metres 1 kilometre from Turkish territory when it was attacked."
Putin said Russian pilots and planes had in no way
threatened Turkey, but had merely been carrying out their duty
to fight Islamic State militants inside Syria.
"We established a long time ago that large quantities of oil
and oil products from territory captured by Islamic State have
been arriving on Turkish territory," he said, saying that was
how militants had been funding themselves.
"And now we get stabbed in our back and our planes, which
are fighting terrorism, are struck. This despite the fact that
we signed an agreement with our American partners to warn each
other about air-to-air incidents and Turkey ... announced it was
allegedly fighting against terrorism as part of the U.S.
coalition."
If Islamic State militants earned hundreds of millions of
dollars from trading oil and enjoyed the protection of the armed
forces "of entire governments" no wonder, said Putin, they
behaved so boldly.
"We will of course analyse everything that happened and
today's tragic events will have serious consequences for
Russo-Turkish relations," he said.
Turkey is one of the most popular holiday destinations for
Russians, and the two countries enjoy active diplomatic
relations.
Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is due to visit Turkey on
Wednesday, in a trip arranged before the incident, while Turkish
President Tayyip Erdogan is scheduled to visit Russia for talks
with Putin in December.
Putin expressed anger at Turkey's decision to convene a
meeting of NATO to discuss the incident, suggesting Ankara
should instead have swiftly tried to contact Moscow.
"It's as if we shot down a Turkish plane rather than them
shooting down one of ours. What do they want? To put NATO at
Islamic State's disposal? We will never tolerate such crimes
like the one committed today."
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova in Sochi, Polina Devitt and Jack
Stubbs in Moscow; Writing by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Christian
Lowe)