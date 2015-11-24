SOCHI, Russia Nov 24 President Vladimir Putin
called Turkey's downing of a Russian fighter jet "a stab in the
back" carried out by the accomplices of terrorists, saying the
incident would have serious consequences for Moscow's relations
with Ankara.
Speaking in the Russian Black Sea resort of Sochi before a
meeting with Jordan's King Abdullah, Putin said the downed
plane, which Turkey said it had repeatedly warned, had been
attacked inside Syria when it was 1 kilometre from the Turkish
border and had come down 4 kilometres inside Syria.
(Reporting by Olesya Astakhova in Sochi, Polina Devitt and Jack
Stubbs in Moscow; Editing by Andrew Osborn)