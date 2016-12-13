Bombay Stock Exchange to add Kotak Mahindra, Tata Motors DVR to benchmark index
MUMBAI India's Bombay Stock Exchange said that it will be adding two stocks - Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd and Tata Motors DVR Ltd - to its benchmark index from June 19.
ISTANBUL Turkey will set up a tent city to accommodate up to 80,000 Syrian refugees fleeing Aleppo, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek tweeted on Tuesday.
There are currently around 2.7 million Syrians in Turkey, which Simsek described as the country hosting the most refugees in the world.
He did not provide any further details.
(Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
GARDEZ, Afghanistan Gunmen entered a bank in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday and opened fire, killing at least two people and wounding many more, officials said.