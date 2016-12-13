People carry their belongings as they flee deeper into the remaining rebel-held areas of Aleppo, Syria December 13, 2016. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

ISTANBUL Turkey will set up a tent city to accommodate up to 80,000 Syrian refugees fleeing Aleppo, Deputy Prime Minister Mehmet Simsek tweeted on Tuesday.

There are currently around 2.7 million Syrians in Turkey, which Simsek described as the country hosting the most refugees in the world.

He did not provide any further details.

