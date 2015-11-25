BAE Systems says new financial year has started well
LONDON, May 10 BAE Systems, the world's third-largest defence contractor, has started its new financial year well, with trading consistent with expectations, it said on Wednesday.
ANKARA Nov 25 Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu spoke by phone with Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov on Wednesday and they agreed to meet in the coming days, a Turkish foreign ministry spokesman said, a day after Turkey shot down a Russian warplane.
"In their discussion, agreement was reached to share details on the matter via diplomatic and military channels," spokesman Tanju Bilgic said in an e-mailed statement. (Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz; Writing by Daren Butler; editing by David Dolan)
TOKYO, May 10 Japan's SoftBank Group Corp reported a 13 percent rise in full-year operating profit, benefiting from cost cuts and a rise in subscribers at its U.S. wireless unit Sprint Corp.