* Russian jet entered Turkish airspace on Saturday
* Turkish official reports second incursion on Sunday
* Moscow says jet entered airspace for a few seconds
* Davutoglu says Moscow escalating Syria crisis
(Adds Turkish official saying Russia also violated airspace on
Sunday)
By Ayla Jean Yackley and Humeyra Pamuk
ISTANBUL, Oct 5 The United States and NATO
denounced Russia on Monday for violating Turkish airspace and
Ankara threatened to respond, reporting two incursions in two
days and raising the prospect of direct confrontation between
the former Cold War adversaries.
NATO held an emergency meeting in Brussels of ambassadors
from its 28 member states to respond to what Secretary-General
Jens Stoltenberg called "unacceptable violations of Turkish
airspace" after a Russian jet crossed its frontier with Syria on
Saturday.
A Russian warplane again violated Turkish airspace on
Sunday, a Turkish foreign ministry official said late on Monday,
prompting Ankara to summon Moscow's ambassador.
It had done the same following Saturday's violation, and
said Russia would be held "responsible for any undesired
incident that may occur" if it were repeated.
NATO members "strongly protest" and "condemn" incursions
into Turkish and NATO territory, the alliance said after the
first incursion was reported.
"Allies also note the extreme danger of such irresponsible
behaviour. They call on the Russian Federation to cease and
desist, and immediately explain these violations," NATO said in
a statement after the meeting.
The White House called the Russian move a "provocation," and
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said it illustrated concerns
about an escalated Syrian conflict.
"Had Turkey responded ... it could have resulted in a
shootdown, and it is precisely the kind of thing we warned
against," Kerry said during a visit to Chile.
The Russian Defence Ministry said on Monday that an SU-30
fighter aircraft had entered Turkish airspace along the border
with Syria "for a few seconds" on Saturday.
Moscow's unexpected move last week to launch air strikes in
Syria has brought the greatest threat of an accidental clash
between Russian and Western forces since the Cold War.
Russian war planes as well as those of the United States and
its allies are now flying combat missions over the same country
for the first time since World War Two, with Moscow repeatedly
targeting insurgents trained and armed by allies of Washington.
TURKISH JETS SCRAMBLED
Turkey, a NATO member with the alliance's second biggest
army, scrambled two F-16 jets on Saturday after a Russian
aircraft crossed into its airspace near its southern province of
Hatay, the Turkish foreign ministry said.
Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said he had been told
by Russia that the violation was a "mistake" that would not
happen again.
"Turkey's rules of engagement apply to all planes, be they
Syrian, Russian or from elsewhere ... Necessary steps would be
taken against whoever violates Turkey's borders, even if it's a
bird," he said on HaberTurk TV.
"For Russia, which long opposed foreign intervention in
Syria and blocked UN Security Council resolutions, to be
actively involved in Syria is both a contradiction and a move
that has escalated the crisis."
The United States and its allies are waging their own air
campaign against Islamic State fighters in Syria, while
demanding that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad step down and
supporting other insurgents fighting against him.
Russia says it is targeting Islamic State, but the
anti-Assad coalition including Washington, European powers,
Turkey and most Arab states, say Moscow has mainly targeted
other insurgents and hit few Islamic State targets.
POTENTIAL CONFRONTATION
White House spokesman Josh Earnest said there was no sign
Russia had changed its strategy to concentrate on fighting
Islamic State.
The Russian Defence Ministry said its planes flew 15 sorties
over Syria on Monday, attacking 10 Islamic State targets and
destroying around 20 of the group's tanks in Homs province.
Russian officers will visit Israel on Tuesday to discuss how
those countries can avoid accidentally clashing while operating
in Syria, an Israeli military officer said. Israel has attacked
Syrian armed forces and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters during the
four-year civil war in Syria.
The potential confrontation comes at a time when relations
between Russia and the West are at their worst since the Cold
War, with the United States and European Union having imposed
financial sanctions on Moscow over its intervention in Ukraine.
Over the past year, NATO has repeatedly accused Moscow of
sending planes to violate the airspace of the alliance's member
countries in Europe.
Speaking during a trip to Spain, U.S. Defense Secretary
Ashton Carter compared Moscow's effort to bolster Assad to
tethering itself to a sinking ship.
"By taking military action in Syria against moderate groups
targets, Russia has escalated the civil war," Carter said.
More than 40 Syrian insurgent groups, including some of the
most powerful groups fighting against Assad and armed by Arab
states, called on regional states to forge an alliance against
Russia and Assad's other big foreign backer, Iran.
Regional cooperation was needed to counter "the
Russian-Iranian alliance occupying Syria", they said. "Civilians
have been directly targeted in a manner that reminds us of the
scorched earth policy pursued by Russia in its past wars."
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, whose country is one of
Assad's fiercest foes in the region, said Russia's defence of
the Syrian leader was a "grave mistake".
"Assad has committed state terrorism, and unfortunately you
find Russia and Iran defending (him)," Erdogan was quoted by the
Hurriyet newspaper as saying.
