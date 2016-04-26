ISTANBUL The United States will deploy a rocket launcher system in Turkey near the border with Islamic State-held Syria as part of a strategy to seal off an area around the Syrian town of Manbij, Turkey's foreign minister was quoted as saying on Tuesday.

Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted by the Haberturk newspaper as saying that the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) would arrive in May near a part of southeastern Turkey that has repeatedly been hit by rocket fire from Syria.

"We have reached an agreement with the Americans to seal off the Manbij region and our strategy on that is clear," Cavusoglu told Haberturk in an interview during a trip to Riyadh.

"As part of this deal, HIMARS systems will be arriving in Turkey's borders in May. Therefore we will be able to hit Islamic State in a more efficient way," he said.

