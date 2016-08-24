ABOARD AIR FORCE TWO The United States will provide air cover for Turkey's operation against Islamic State in the northern Syrian town of Jarablus, a senior U.S. official said on Wednesday, adding that Washington was "in synch" with its NATO ally on plans.

The official made the comment in a briefing to reporters who were travelling on U.S. Vice President Joe Biden's plane en route to Turkey, where he is due to meet both President Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Binali Yildirim.

Turkish special forces units and jets supported by warplanes from the U.S.-led coalition launched an operation in northern Syria on Wednesday to wipe out Islamic State militants along the border with Turkey.

