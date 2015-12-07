ISTANBUL Turkish warplanes have taken part in air operations by United States-led coalition forces but have not bombed Islamic State targets in Syria since Nov. 24, when Turkey shot down a Russian fighter jet, a senior Turkish official said on Monday.

A U.S. official told Reuters last week that the United States had quietly put on hold a long-standing request for its NATO ally to play a more active role in the U.S.-led air war to allow time for Turkey-Russian tensions to ease.

