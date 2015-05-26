Target to test next-day delivery service in Minneapolis
May 8 Target Corp plans to test a next-day home delivery service called Target Restock in the Minneapolis area, the company said in a blog post on Monday.
BEIRUT May 26 A state-run Syrian television station said in a newsflash on Tuesday that the signal of government-run satellite TV stations was being disrupted, without giving further details.
The Syria TV station flickered on and off on Tuesday when viewed on its normal frequency. Broadcasting of that channel was switched to the frequency of another state-run TV channel, Syrian Drama TV.
State news agency SANA was still accessible on the internet.
(Beirut newsroom; Editing by Catherine Evans)
May 8 Target Corp plans to test a next-day home delivery service called Target Restock in the Minneapolis area, the company said in a blog post on Monday.
Following is a list of release dates for the quarterly earnings of some top Malaysia-listed companies. All dates are confirmed except those marked by a "TBD", which means it will be released around those dates. To submit a date, email: liz.lee@thomsonreuters.com TBD: To be determined Company RIC PERIOD DATE AirAsia Bhd Q1 May 24-29 AMMB Holdings Bhd Q4 May 25-29 Astro Malay