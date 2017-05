Britain's Ambassador to the United Nations Matthew Rycroft delivers remarks during the Security Council meeting on the situation in Syria at the United Nations Headquarters, in New York, U.S. April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

UNITED NATIONS Samples taken from the site of a deadly toxic gas attack in Syria and analyzed by British scientists have tested positive for sarin or a sarin-like substance, Britain's U.N. Ambassador Matthew Rycroft told the U.N. Security Council on Wednesday.

"The United Kingdom therefore shares the U.S. assessment that it is highly likely that the regime was responsible for a sarin attack on Khan Sheikhoun on 4 April," Rycroft said.

(Reporting by Michelle Nichols)